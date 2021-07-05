Peabody Energy, Inc. is the largest private sector coal company in the world. It mines, sales and distributes coal to such major markets like electricity generation and steel making. Founded in 1883, the company has its headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. Being part of the Russel2000 index, one can trade it under the ticker $BTU at the New York Stock Exchange. Currently, we see the ongoing price appreciation within the energy commodities like oil, gas, uranium, coal and others. Consequently, coal mining companies are expected to turn higher as well. Therefore, investors in the energy sector obtain a good diversification opportunity by investing in the largest private coal miner in the world.
Peabody Energy weekly Elliott Wave analysis 07.03.2021
The weekly chart below shows the Peabody Eneregy shares $BTU traded at NYSE. First, the stock price has developed a cycle higher in blue wave (I) of super cycle degree. It has printed the all-time highs in June 2018 at 47.84. From the highs, a correction lower in blue wave (II) has unfolded as an Elliott wave zigzag pattern. It has printed an important bottom in November 2020 at 0.80. As a matter of fact, the stock price has lost 98% of its value in only 2.5 years.
From November 2020 lows, a new cycle in wave (III) has already started and should extend towards 47.84 highs and beyond. Then, the target for wave (III) will be towards 48.53-78.07 area and even higher.
Peabody Energy daily Elliott Wave analysis 07.03.2021
The Daily chart below shows the $BTU shares price action in more detail. The stock can be in the early stages of the red wave I of the blue wave (III). Right now, one can see a nesting action. Indeed, black waves ((1)) and ((2)) have ended. While above 2.61, wave ((3)) is in progress. Hereby, blue wave (1) is now being corrected within wave (2) lower. Then, expect more upside in wave (3) of ((3)).
At current prices, Peabody Energy presents a great opportunity for investors to enter the coal mining market. One should be looking to buy pullbacks from extremes in 3, 7, 11 swings expecting the stock to reach towards 48.53-78.07 area and even higher in the long view.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
