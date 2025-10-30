Lagarde speech: Some of downside risks to growth have abated
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave key rates unchanged at the October policy meeting and responds to questions from the press.
Key quotes
"We are in a good place, will do whatever is needed to stay in a good place."
"Would not complain about growth; could do better."
"Corporates are moving ahead with AI investment."
"Labour impact of AI will take time."
"Some of the downside risks to growth have abated, not the same conclusion for inflation."
"In a period of great uncertainty."
