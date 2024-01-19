- Christine Lagarde will speak again on Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
- ECB President is unlikely to mention monetary policy in her panel discussion.
- European Central Bank held rates for the second straight meeting in December.
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is set to speak on Friday at 10:00 GMT at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. It will be the last of her three appearances at the WEF Annual Meeting this week.
Having spoken on the "How to Trust Economics" panel on Wednesday and "Uniting Europe's Markets" on Thursday, ECB President Lagarde will participate in a panel discussion on "The Global Economic Outlook".
Friday’s debate will offer views on how policymakers would balance the need for action on growth and inflation by implementing the right tools while ensuring sustained and long-term economic growth. Lagarde’s comments will be closely scrutinized for any hints on the Euro area growth and inflation outlook, which could have a significant impact on policy-making.
However, she is unlikely to mention monetary policy during her commentary on the economic outlook, as the ECB has entered its “blackout period” ahead of next week’s policy meeting.
On Wednesday, Lagarde spoke in a Bloomberg interview on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, noting that “it is likely that we will cut rates by the summer.”
Christine Lagarde’s remarks prompted markets to dial back early rate cut expectations. ECB policymakers have continued to push back against aggressive rate cut expectations, suggesting that the central bank will remain data-dependent on its interest rate outlook.
The European Central Bank held rates for the second meeting in a row in December, as it revised down its growth and inflation forecasts. “The Governing Council’s future decisions will ensure that its policy rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary,” the ECB said in its accompanying statement.
About Christine Lagarde
Christine Lagarde was born in 1956 in Paris, France. Graduated from Paris West University Nanterre La Défense and became President of the European Central Bank on November 1st 2019. Prior to that, she served as Chairman and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund between 2011 and 2019. Lagarde previously held various senior ministerial posts in the Government of France: she was Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry (2007–2011), Minister of Agriculture and Fishing (2007) and Minister of Commerce (2005–2007).
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.27%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|0.26%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|0.18%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.04%
|0.17%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.31%
|-0.22%
|-0.28%
|-0.24%
|-0.18%
|-0.05%
|-0.22%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.06%
|0.24%
|0.02%
|0.09%
|0.23%
|0.05%
|AUD
|-0.06%
|0.05%
|0.28%
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|0.22%
|0.07%
|JPY
|-0.13%
|-0.06%
|0.16%
|-0.10%
|-0.08%
|0.18%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|-0.22%
|0.03%
|-0.28%
|-0.24%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|CHF
|-0.08%
|0.04%
|0.18%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
ECB FAQs
What is the ECB and how does it influence the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region.
The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Euro?
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro.
QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Euro?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, amid a cautious mood, is weighing on the pair. ECB Lagarde's speech and US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2650 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, under intense selling pressure after the UK Retail Sales dropped more than expected in December. The pair is also feeling the heat from a pause in the US Dollar decline, as sentiment remains tepid ahead of top-tier US data, Fedspeak.
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains amid geopolitical risks, lacks bullish conviction
Gold price (XAU/USD) builds on the previous day's recovery from the vicinity of the $2,000 psychological mark or its lowest level since December 13 and gains positive traction for the second straight day on Friday.
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
Lagarde set to comment on global economic outlook as ECB blackout period begins
Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is set to speak on Friday at 10:00 GMT at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. It will be the last of her three appearances at the WEF Annual Meeting this week.