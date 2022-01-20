Kremlin denounces US President Biden's 'destabilizing' remarks on Ukraine – AFP

In response to US President Joe Biden’s warnings amidst the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Kremlin came out with a statement on Thursday, stating that it fears US sanctions threats could also embolden Ukraine to try to resolve conflict in Eastern Ukraine militarily, per AFP News Agency.
Additional comments
“Kremlin declines to comment on parliamentarians' call for Putin to recognize breakaway east Ukraine regions as independent states.”
“There is some positive sign of NATO willingness to discuss some security issues with Russia, but they are not the ones that are fundamentally important to Moscow.”
“Doesn't rule out the conversation between Biden and Putin at some point.”
“US sanctions threats do not help reduce tensions in Europe and can have a destabilizing effect.”
Late Wednesday, US President Biden said that “Putin has never seen sanctions like the ones I'm promising.,” threatening that “Russia will be held accountable if it invades, it will be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine.”
Market reaction
The above comments have little to no impact on the broader market sentiment, reflective of the 0.33% gains in the S&P 500 futures. Meanwhile, the US dollar index is trading flat at 95.50, as of writing.
