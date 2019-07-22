Key event risks in the week ahead – Westpac

Analysts at Westpac enlist key economic events to watch out for in the week ahead, with the key focus likely to be on the UK politics and European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.

Key Quotes:

“Little data and event of note Monday though BoJ Governor Kuroda will deliver a speech at the IMF today and we do have a busy week ahead.

In the UK Leadership vote outcome due Tuesday and the new PM moving into Downing Street Wednesday. The new PM will face a stern test in the Gulf after last week’s seizure of a UK flagged tanker Friday.

The ECB meets Thursday and given Draghi’s comments in Sintra, expectations are running high. The US will report advance Q2 GDP Friday.

We also have just under a third of S&P500 stocks report earnings this week including Facebook, Amazon, Google, Twitter, Boeing and Caterpillar.

Here in Australia, the main focus will be on RBA Governor Lowe’s speech "Inflation Targeting & Economic Welfare" Thursday.”