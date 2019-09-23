The Westpac Analysts highlight the key event risks due on the cards this Monday, with the Eurozone and US Markit PMIs of relevance.

Key Quotes:

“Eurozone manufacturing and services PMIs (Markit) have diverged recently, manufacturing underperforming. Today we see the flash Sep readings, with EZ manufacturing seen at 47.3, services 53.3. The ECB watches these surveys closely but there will be a little less focus this month given the ECB has just made a major policy decision.

Markit PMIs are also due in the US, with manufacturing and services indexes sitting at multi-year lows, but these are less closely watched than the ISM surveys due around month-end.

There is plenty of Fedspeak: NY Fed president Williams, SF Fed president Daly and St. Louis Fed president Bullard. Williams will be most closely watched.”