Juncker: Britain 'may' divide EU over Brexit talks - Reuters

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was on the wires, via Reuters, as he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.

Key Highlights:

•"The other EU 27 don't know it yet, but the Brits know very well how they can tackle this. They could promise country A this, country B that and country C something else and the end game is that there is not a united European front."

•"Now everyone is saying in relation to Trump and Brexit: 'Now is Europe's big chance. Now is the time to close ranks and march together."

•"I wish it will be like this, but will it happen? I have some doubt. Because the Brits will manage without big effort to divide the remaining 27 member states."

•"It would be a change that we have to use. And we should not allow the Brits to pursue trade deals now with others because they are not allowed to do so."

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair bounced off near the 50-DMA during the last hours of the NA session on Friday.