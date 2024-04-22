Judo Bank Australian Composite PMI accelerates to its highest rate in two years at 53.6

Australia's Judo Bank Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) Composite rose to a 24-month high of 53.6 in April compared to the previous month's 53.3. The Australian private sector ticked up into an accelerated pace of growth in the second quarter bolstered primarily by Services sector growth.
Key highlights
Australia's Manufacturing PMI Output rose to an eight-month high of 49.1 compared to March's 45.7, brushing off a 2-month low of 54.2 in the Services Business Activity compared to March's 54.4.
According to Judo Bank's Chief Economic Advisor Warren Hogan, "Over the last three months, the PMI results have pointed to a cyclical recovery in the Australian economy in 2024 following a consumer-led slowdown in 2023. While this is great news for the Australian economy, these results are stronger than what the RBA is expecting, suggesting that the economy is beginning to wander off their ‘narrow path’."
Hogan continued, "These results are inconsistent with interest rate reductions at any stage in the foreseeable future and raise the risk that the RBA may have to start hiking again at some stage over the back half of 2024.”
Market reaction
The AUD/USD is trading steadily in the early Tuesday market session, testing the waters near 0.6450.
About Australia's Composite Judo Bank PMI
The Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by Judo Bank and S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging private-business activity in Australia for both the manufacturing and services sectors. The data is derived from surveys to senior executives. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the Australian private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises on risk-on mood, upbeat PMIs
The Aussie Dollar began the week on the front foot and registered gains against the US Dollar on Monday, gaining more than 0.54% as risk appetite improved. As the Asian session begins, the AUD/USD trades around 0.6449, up 0.01%.
EUR/USD steady near 1.0650 as markets gear up for PMI-heavy Tuesday
EUR/USD is testing the waters near 1.0650 after a quiet Monday saw the major pair flatline ahead of a densely-packed economic data docket. Both the US and the wider Eurozone area will see updates to Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures on Tuesday.
Gold dips amid reduced geopolitical tensions
Gold prices plummet sharply and retrace last week's gains, down more than 2.50% as the Middle East's woes abate. The pullback in the price of gold metal could be attributed to profit-taking, as mentioned by Jim Wyckoff of Kitco News, alongside some modest strength in the US Dollar.
Ethereum could see a brief rally, Justin Sun suspected of buying heavily
Ethereum's recent price movement hints at a potential rally despite ETH ETPs recording outflows. The recent price improvement follows the fourth Bitcoin halving and a suspected Justin Sun wallet purchasing large numbers of ETH.
After Monday's relief rally, attention shifts to earnings and policy fronts
With the easing of tensions in the Middle East, safe-haven demand reversed course; global stock markets experienced a modicum of relief. Indeed, in a classic relief rally fashion, Monday saw a rebound in the S&P 500, snapping a six-day losing streak.