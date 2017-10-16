JPY: In consolidation mode as polls show big Abe win - ING

JPY: In consolidation mode as polls show big Abe win - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ING suggest that with the dollar's short-term luck running out, USD/JPY looks to remain in consolidation mode.
Key Quotes
“Focus on the 22 Oct Japanese elections may narrow and a be a JPY factor to consider, though the latest polls suggest that Abe is heading for a big election win - which would be a major thumbs up to Abenomics. Indeed, if the Japanese PM could secure more than 310 seats, he would have the two-thirds majority needed to sign-off on constitutional amendments.”
“Domestic calendar sees Sep trade data (Thu). Our economists note that Japanese economic activity has been quite robust of late, which may in part be limiting JPY downside as it places less pressure on the current ultra-accommodative BoJ policy stance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.