JP Morgan forecasts a US recession for 2020

JP Morgan has revised its US gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to -2 percent annualized growth in the first quarter of 2020, and -3 percent in the second, as tweeted by CNBC contributor James Pethokoukis.

Essentially, the investment bank sees the US economy falling into a recession this year. An economy is said to be in a recession when the GDP growth rate is negative for two consecutive quarters or more.﻿

Forecasts assume the government will deliver a $500 billion fiscal stimulus and suggests that GDP could return to positive in the third quarter if the coronavirus outbreak slows.