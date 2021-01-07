Japan’s top currency diplomat: Market stability is extremely important, watching market moves carefully

“Market stability is extremely important and therefore, we are watching market moves carefully,” Kenji Okamura, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs, said following the conclusion of a joint meeting between the Finance Ministry, Bank of Japan (BOJ) and Financial Services Agency (FSA).

“Govt, BOJ will work as one as needed.”

“Meeting agreed govt, BOJ will do utmost to overcome COVID-19.”

“MOF, FSA, BOJ met as govt proceeds with state of emergency, with eye on overseas and domestic developments.”

“Biggest example of overseas developments that led to today's meeting was US 'triple blue' runoff results, subsequent market impact.”

