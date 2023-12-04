Japan's Tokyo CPI annual inflation eases back to 2.6% from 3.3%

Share:

Japan's latest Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) print shows price growth eased back again in November, with the headline CPI print receding to 2.6% for the annualized period into November compared to October's YoY print of 3.3%.

November's annualized Tokyo Core CPI (CPI less Fresh Food price volatility) also declined slightly faster than markets expected, printing at 2.3% versus the median market forecast of 2.4%. Tokyo's Core CPI last printed at 2.7% for the year into October.

With inflation pressures continuing to ease, investors will be keeping a keen eye on the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which is currently firmly-embedded within its hypereasy monetary policy stance, with Japan's central bank increasingly concerned that inflation will drop below the BoJ's target rate of 2% sometime in 2024.

Market Reaction

The USD/JPY is stuck in place near 147.20, mostly flat in the early Tuesday market session. The Japanese Yen (JPY) is down six-tenths of a percent against the US Dollar (USD) on the week.

About Tokyo Consumer Price Index

