Japan’s Sugawara: Will firmly negotiate and get results about scrapping US tariffs on Japanese autos

Japanese Trade Minister Sugawara was on the wires earlier today, via Reuters, responding to the US-Japan trade agreement reached.

Key Quotes:

US, Japan trade agreement ensures stability. Will firmly negotiate and get results regarding scrapping US tariffs on Japanese autos.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump, both attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, signed a trade agreement covering agricultural, industrial and digital trade.

Following the deal, the Japanese automakers urged the government to do more to support the key industry and their business after the deal only left auto tariffs unchanged.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY meanders near lows of 107.60, down -0.10% on the day, reversing the overnight bounce to 107.81 levels.