Japan's Suga: Expanding state of emergency to prevent infection from spreading to other regions

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Wednesday that they have decided to expand the state of emergency to seven new areas, including Osaka, Hyogo and Aichi, to prevent the coronavirus infections from spreading to other regions.

"The latest expansion of coronavirus state of emergency is a necessary step to overcome a difficult situation," Suga added, pre Reuters, and reassured that they will do the utmost to protect the medical system. "We will suspend the entry ban exemption for business, residence track travellers from 11 designated countries during the state of emergency," the prime minister further noted.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair showed no immediate reaction to this announcement and was last seen trading at 103.85, where it was up 0.1% on a daily basis.