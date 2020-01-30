Japan’s Suga: 13 unwell who returned to Japan on the 2nd flight from Wuhan

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga said that 13 people are unwell who returned to Japan on the 2nd flight from Wuhan.

This comes after the NHK reported the Japanese Health Ministry, saying that three Japanese who returned from Wuhan, China, on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a Japanese medical expert told Reuters that there is a possibility that coronavirus can be transmitted from people without symptoms and that it has been confirmed in China that coronavirus can be transmitted from people without symptoms.

Market Implications

The risk-off wave is seen picking up pace during the mid-Asian trades after more cases of the coronavirus are likely reported in Japan.

USD/JPY is printing fresh daily lows at 108.89 while S&P 500 futures drop nearly 0.50% and the US Treasury yields losing almost 1%. The Asian equity markets are in a sea of red amid intensifying fears over the coronavirus fallout.