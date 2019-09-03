Japan’s Seko: Watching US-China talks for their influence on the Japanese firms

Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko was on the wires last hour, via Reuters, saying that Japanese economy stays firm supported by domestic demand.

Seko added that they are watching US-China talks for their influence on the Japanese firms.

Earlier today, the Finance Minister Aso said that consumption shows no sign of last-minute rush in demand ahead of October’s sales tax hike.

The headlines continue to have little to no impact on the USD/JPY pair, as it remains at the mercy of the USD dynamics. The spot flirts with daily tops near 106.35 region, despite a 25bps Sept Fed rate cut fully factored in and rising US-China trade risks.