Japan’s Seko blasts South Korea for 'mistaken' explanation after bilateral meeting - Reuters

Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko was on the wires last hour, via Reuters, making some strong comments on South Korea’s response on the bilateral meeting.

“Regrettable” that the South Korean government had made what he said was an erroneous explanation after the two sides sat down for a working-level meeting over Japan’s export controls.

We have given sufficient explanations to South Korea on trade.

Will respond on an official level to any queries.