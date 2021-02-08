Japan’s post-pandemic economic recovery to falter in Q4 2020 – Reuters

Japan’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic induced worst postwar recession is seen losing steam in the October-December quarter, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists.
Key findings
“The economy is said to have marked a quarter-on-quarter expansion of 2.3% in October-December, as improving exports made up for some of the weakness in consumption.”
“On an annualized basis, the economy likely expanded 9.5% in October-December after a 22.9% gain in the previous quarter.”
“Even if the economy rebounds at the estimated pace in the final quarter of last year, it will remain at roughly 80% the level before the pandemic struck in March.”
“Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the economy, likely rose just 1.8% in October-December after a 5.1% increase in the previous quarter.”
“Capital spending was projected to have risen 2.6%, which would be the first increase since January-March last year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls take a breather below 0.7700 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD is looking to extend Friday’s heavy run-up towards 0.7700. Market sentiment has turned positive amid the US stimulus optimism, vaccine developments even as the US employment data came in mixed.
Gold trades under 50-week SMA
Gold has pulled back by $10 from the session high of $1,818, having failed to keep gains above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle at $1,815 early Monday. The weekly chart shows the path of least resistance is to the downside.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
DXY drops back to crucial 91.00 level following an underwhelming NFP report
It’s been a rough end to what would otherwise have been an excellent week for the US dollar. After soft NFP data, the DXY has fallen all the way back to the key 91.00 leve