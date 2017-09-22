Japan’s PM Abe to hold a press conference on Monday

Japan’s PM Abe to hold a press conference on MondayBy Dhwani Mehta
Wataru Takeshita, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) general council, told Bloomberg reported on Friday that the Japanese PM Abe will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon (Japan time).
He also said that Abe will meet the head of the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito that afternoon.
Markets are speculating that Abe’s presser could be for some announcement on the snap election.
