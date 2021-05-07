Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the advisory panel agreed to extend the covid-induced state of emergence until the end of this month while expanding the coverage to other prefectures.

Key details

State of emergency is currently in effect in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo

Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures will be added to the four prefectures already under emergency measures from Wednesday.

A state of emergency being declared in Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures will allow their respective governors and authorities to implement stricter measures in a bid to prevent the covid spread.

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga is likely to announce the extension to the state of emergency at 1000 GMT later this Friday after consulting the advisory panel.

USD/JPY holds steady above 109.00

USD/JPY fails to react to the above comments, keeping its range above 109.00, almost unchanged on the day.