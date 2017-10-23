Japan's Nishimura: Abe, Trump agree to raise pressure on North Korea - RTRS

Japan's Nishimura: Abe, Trump agree to raise pressure on North Korea - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Yasutoshi Nishimura, a Japanese deputy chief cabinet secretary, said on Monday, Japan’s PM Abe and US President Trump agreed to work together to raise pressure on North Korea in a telephonic conversation, after Japanese premier’s ruling party scored a big win in an election on Sunday.
Nishimura also told reporters that Abe and Trump were planning to play golf together on Nov. 5, when Trump makes his first visit to Japan, Reuters cited.
