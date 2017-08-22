Japan’s Nikkei flash manufacturing PMI rises to 3-month highs in August

Japan’s Nikkei flash manufacturing PMI rises to 3-month highs in AugustBy Dhwani Mehta
The Japanese flash manufacturing PMI showed a solid improved in the month of August, having climbed to fresh three-month highs, a fresh report published by the Nikkei showed on Wednesday.
Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI® improved to 52.8 in August versus 52.1 booked in July.
Key Points:
Faster expansion of manufacturing sector signalled in August
Flash Manufacturing Output Index at 53.1 (51.4 in July)
Fastest growth for three months
Output, new orders and employment all rise
Commenting on the Japanese Manufacturing PMI survey data, Paul Smith, Director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said: “August’s PMI survey provided another positive set of data on the health of Japan’s manufacturing sector, with growth rates of output, new orders and employment all improving. Expansion continues to be supported by a mix of strengthened demand from both domestic and external sources: public work projects and stronger sales to South East Asia were both reported by panellists as areas of growth in August.”
