Japan’s Motegi announces lowering infection risk advisory for China, Australia and others to level 2

Japan lowered infection risk advisory for China and eight other countries to level 2 from level 3, the Foreign Minister Motegi announced on Friday.

The Minister urged its citizens to avoid non-urgent, non-essential trips, instead of instructing the public not to take any trips.

Motegi said that lowering the infection risk advisory level to 2 from 3 also for Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, New Zealand, Brunei and Vietnam.

Market reaction

The Japanese yen is drawing fresh bids on the above headlines, as USD/JPY hits fresh session lows of 104.42, down 0.19% on the day.