Japan’s LDP postpones Diet session amid coalition deadlock with Komeito

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) decided to postpone the start of an extraordinary Diet session to October 20 or later. The delay follows failed talks between new LDP leader Sanae Takaichi and Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito on maintaining their long-standing governing partnership and shows political uncertainty in Japan as efforts to renew its coalition with Komeito remain stalled.

Takaichi and Saito met in parliament on Tuesday but could not reach an agreement, opting instead to continue negotiations in the coming days.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was up 0.40% on the day at 152.50.