Japan’s Kono to S. Korean Envoy: Strongly urge S. Korea to swiftly take measures to correct situation

Amid rife trade dispute between Japan and South Korea, the Japanese Foreign Minister Kono came out on the wires on Friday, telling the South Korean Envoy that “it's very regrettable third-country arbitration could not take place over forced labor compensation dispute”.

We strongly demand that South Korea swiftly take measures to correct the situation that is violating international law.

What South Korean govt is doing is equivalent to subverting international order in the post-world war era.

Japan will take necessary steps against S. Korea over Seoul's failure to take measures for arbitration.