Japan’s FinMin Aso, BOJ’s Kuroda to attend the G20 emergency concall at 1100GMT on Monday – Nikkei

Japanese daily, the Nikkei Asian Review, reported that Japan’s Finance Minister Aso and Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda to participate in G20 Finance Ministers' and central bank governors' emergency conference call on Monday, scheduled at 1100 GMT.

Citing a G20 source, Reuters reported that the G20 will not issue a statement after Monday’s emergency conference call for finance authorities.

G20 Finance Ministers are likely to discuss the stimulus efforts to battle the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak while also considering ways to contain the rapid spread, as the widely-affected economies are in a major lockdown over the past weeks.