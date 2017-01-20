Japan’s EcoMin Ishihara: We still expect BOJ to meet its 2% price target

Japanese finance minister Aso as well as economy minster Ishihara, are both on the wires now, courtesy Reuters, giving their respective speeches on the Japanese economy and BOJ monetary policy.

Key Headlines:

From Japan finance minister Aso:

We'll achieve FY2020/21 budget-balancing goal by strengthening efforts on fiscal spending, revenue reforms

Govt will guide debt management policy appropriately based on close communication with market

We'll mobilize all policy tools to accelerate Abenomics

Japan economy minister Ishihara:

We still expect BOJ to meet its 2 pct price target, taking into account economy and price trends

Japan's economy is in moderate recovery due to big improvement in job market and wages

Must continue to monitor financial markets and uncertainty in overseas economies