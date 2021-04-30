Japan’s Cabinet approves use of JPY500B reserve fund to support pandemic-hit businesses – NHK

Japan's Cabinet approved on Friday a JPY500 billion ($4.59 billion) from emergency reserves to support the coronavirus pandemic-hit businesses, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The money will be arranged from JPY5 trillion in coronavirus-related reserve funds that the government has allocated as part of its budget for the current fiscal year, the media outlet added.

Market reaction

Amid risk-aversion and upbeat Japanese PMI data, USD/JPY has reversed sharply to now trade near daily lows of 108.76, losing 0.13% on the day.

The above announcement likely adds to the strength in the Japanese currency.