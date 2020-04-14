Japan’s Aso: Will allow firms to extend deadline for submission of securities report to end-Sept

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, the government will allow Japanese firms to extend the deadline for submission of securities report to end-Sept.

Earlier today, the Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government aims to make cash handouts to be delivered to people in need due to the coronavirus outbreak within next month.

USD/JPY holds steady

USD/JPY ignores the above headlines and keeps its range trade intact around 107.60/65 region, divided between broad dollar weakness and improved risk tone. However, the coronavirus concerns will continue to have a major impact on the spot.