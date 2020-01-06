The Japanese economy is improving, said the country’s Finance Minister Taro Aso on Monday.

Aso offered some assurances on the economy, in light of the recent strength in the yen, as the US-Iran geopolitical tensions escalate following the US attack on the head of Iran's elite Quds last Friday.

The Yen remains underpinned amid risk-aversion, although USD/JPY has managed to fill the bearish opening gap. The spot still struggles to hold above the 108 handle as the US 10-year Treasury yields hit monthly lows while S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% amid US-Iran escalation.