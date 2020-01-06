The Japanese economy is improving, said the country’s Finance Minister Taro Aso on Monday.
Aso offered some assurances on the economy, in light of the recent strength in the yen, as the US-Iran geopolitical tensions escalate following the US attack on the head of Iran's elite Quds last Friday.
The Yen remains underpinned amid risk-aversion, although USD/JPY has managed to fill the bearish opening gap. The spot still struggles to hold above the 108 handle as the US 10-year Treasury yields hit monthly lows while S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% amid US-Iran escalation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6950 on dismal Chinese Services PMI
AUD/USD trades near 0.6940 after China's Caixin Services PMI data dropped in December, having failed to sustain above the 0.6950 level. The recent US-Iran geopolitical tensions keep the bearish pressure intact on the higher-yielding Aussie.
USD/JPY fills opening downside gap, fundamentals remain bearish
USD/JPY is trading back to the 21-hour moving average having filled the bearish opening gap following a risk-off start to the week. USD/JPY has travelled between a high of 108.10 and a low of 107.77, making a round-turn on the session so far.
Oil prices spiking and intent on 2019 highs
Following the escalations of tensions between the US and Iran and the US drone strike on Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds, oil prices are moving higher and are set to target the 2019 highs ahead of key resistance.
Gold: Probes 61.8% Fibonacci amid overbought RSI
Following its early-day run-up to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold prices seesaw around $1,575 amid Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal is near to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its broad downpour from 2011 high to 2015 low, around $1,589.
GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA
GBP/USD trades modestly changed near 1.3085 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair declined heavily during the later part of the last week. Even so, it fails to slip below 200-bar SMA.