Japan’s Aso: Monetary policy up to BOJ to decide

According to the Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, the monetary policy is on the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to decide, per Reuters.

The BOJ made no changes to its monetary policy settings at its September meeting held on Thursday. However, it left doors open for further easing at the October meeting. The Yen strengthened on the BOJ’s status-quo, as it disappointed the doves.

At the press time, the USD/JPY pair trades modestly flat near 107.90 region, with the JPY on the front foot amid Saudi revenge on Yemeni Houthi and renewed US-China trade worries.