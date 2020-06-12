Japan’s Aso: Economy likely hit bottom but ….

Japan's economy probably hit bottom but the strength of recovery would depend not just on domestic demand but overseas developments, said Finance Minister Taro Aso during his parliamentary address on Friday.

He added that its “too early at this stage to talk about the 3rd extra budget, although must first see how stimulus steps are taken so far affect the economy.”

USD/JPY nears 107.00

USD/JPY is extending its rebound from monthly lows of 106.58 and nears the 107 level amid rising US dollar demand across the board, as the risk-off market profile prevails in Friday's Asian trading.