Japan’s Amari: Third extra budget to come around 14-15 December

Akira Amari, head of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) tax panel said on Thursday, it is certain that there will a third extra budget to support the post-coronavirus pandemic economic recovery.

He added that the third extra budget will be unveiled around December 14 and 15.

Market reaction

The yen is gaining some ground on the above headlines, with USD/JPY easing back towards 104.50.

The spot now trades 0.10% higher at 104.64, having hit a daily high of 104.75.