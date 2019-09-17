Japan's Abe: Will meet Iran's Rouhani this month in New York – NHK

Reuters reports headlines carried by the Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Tuesday, citing that Japanese PM Shinzo Abe said he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the end of the month, in the face of escalating Middle-East tensions after the weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Key Headlines:

Abe repeated his intention of speaking with Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Abe added that he would travel to Belgium after the UNGA session and meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

The above piece of news has limited on the market, as Middle-East risks continue to weigh on the broader market sentiment. USD/JPY consolidates the recent gains on the 108 handle despite fresh flight to safety-led buying interest seen in the US dollar across the board.