Japan's Abe: Hope BOJ to conduct appropriate policy to achieve inflation targets

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday said he expects Bank of Japan's (BOJ) Governor Kuroda to make appropriate decisions to achieve the 2% inflation target.

The BOJ, in September, maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around 0% under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

Kuroda reiterated a willingness to do more and added that it would try to push down short- and medium-term interest rates without flattening the yield curve too much, if it were to ease further.