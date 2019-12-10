Japan's 10-year bond yield rises to zero for first in nine months

The yield on the Japanese 10-year government bond has risen to zero for the first time in nine months amid waning demand for global debt, according to Bloomberg.

The benchmark yield is reporting a nine basis point gain on a month-to-date basis, having bottomed out at -0.30% in August.

Bond prices are falling for the fourth consecutive month, pushing yields higher, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) refrained from adding more easing measures. Also, the haven demand that the US and China may reach a partial trade deal.

