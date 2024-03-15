Japanese Yen weakens to over one-week low against USD amid divergent BoJ-Fed expectations

- The Japanese Yen continues losing ground on Friday amid the BoJ policy uncertainty.
- The hotter US PPI released on Thursday underpins the USD and further boosts USD/JPY.
- Traders look to the US data for some impetus ahead of central bank meetings next week.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) prolongs the descending trend against its American counterpart for the fourth straight day on Friday and drops to over a one-week low during the Asian session. Diminishing odds for an imminent shift in the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy stance turn out to be a key factor undermining the JPY. In fact, the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda offered a slightly bleaker assessment of the economy earlier this week and dashed hopes for a rate hike next week.
In contrast, the hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will reiterate its higher-for-longer interest rates narrative to bring down still-sticky inflation. This, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD) and lending additional support to the USD/JPY pair. This, to a larger extent, overshadows the risk-off impulse and does little to benefit the JPY's safe-haven status or cap gains for the currency pair.
Meanwhile, the outcome of Japan’s spring wage negotiations indicated that most firms have agreed to the trade unions' wage rise demands, which should allow the BoJ to exit negative interest rates in the coming months. Hence, it remains to be seen if bulls can capitalize on the move up or opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of next week's key central bank event risks – the BoJ policy decision on Tuesday, followed by the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen is undermined by reduced bets for a March BoJ rate hike
- The uncertainty over the Bank of Japan's next policy move continues to undermine the Japanese Yen and lifts the USD/JPY pair higher for the fourth successive day, to over a one-week high during the Asian session.
- BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda offered few clues on how soon the central bank would end the negative rate and said that policymakers will debate whether the outlook is bright enough to phase out the massive monetary stimulus.
- Jiji news agency reported on Thursday that BoJ has started to make arrangements to end its negative interest rate policy at the March meeting as the bumper wage hikes give the central bank leeway to make the key policy shift.
- Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that the economy is no longer in deflation and that the government will mobilize all policy steps available to continue the strong trend of wage hikes this year.
- Market participants, however, seem convinced that the BoJ won't tighten policy next week and wait until April when the amount of the wage rise pass-through to small and medium-sized firms becomes evident.
- Meanwhile, the hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index released on Thursday forced investors to scale back their bets for an interest rate cut in June, pushing the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar higher.
- Data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the PPI for final demand rose by a 1.6% YoY rate in February as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised print of 1% and the 1.1% estimated.
- Separately, the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported that there were 209K initial jobless claims in the week ending March 9, down from the previous week's 210K and better than the market expectation of 218 K.
- This helps offset a slight disappointment from the US Retail Sales figures, which rose by 0.6% in February. Meanwhile, Sales Ex-Autos were up 0.3% and Retail Sales Control Group came in flat during the reported month.
- Traders now look to Friday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production figures and the Preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
- The focus, however, remains glued to the BoJ and the FOMC monetary policy meetings next week, which should provide a fresh impetus and play a key role in determining the near-term trend for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY might confront some resistance near 149.00, bulls have the upper hand
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakout through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a subsequent move beyond the 148.00 mark was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are yet to confirm a positive bias. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 149.00 strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance. Some follow-through buying, however, might prompt an aggressive short-covering move and allow the USD/JPY pair to aim back to reclaim the 150.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 148.00 round figure, followed by the 100-day SMA, currently around the 147.70-147.65 region, could offer immediate support. A convincing break below might turn the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the 147.00 mark en route to the monthly swing low, around the 146.50-146.45 region. The latter nears the very important 200-day SMA, which if broken decisively will set the stage for the resumption of the recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of the 152.00 mark, or the YTD peak touched in February.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|0.10%
|0.31%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.12%
|0.07%
|0.28%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|0.12%
|0.06%
|0.27%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|0.17%
|0.10%
|0.31%
|0.03%
|AUD
|-0.18%
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|-0.17%
|-0.06%
|0.14%
|-0.14%
|JPY
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|0.04%
|0.19%
|-0.07%
|NZD
|-0.32%
|-0.28%
|-0.27%
|-0.32%
|-0.15%
|-0.21%
|-0.28%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.13%
|0.07%
|0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD languishes near one-week low on bullish USD, softer risk tone
AUD/USD remains on the defensive near a one-week low touched the previous day amid a modest US Dollar strength, bolstered by bets that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer to bring down inflation. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets is seen as another factor undermining the Aussie.
USD/JPY advances to mid-148.00s amid divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations
USD/JPY climbs to over a one-week high during the Asian session on Friday. The uncertainty over the Bank of Japan's policy stance, along with expectations that the Fed will stick to its higher-for-longer narrative in the wake of still-sticky inflation, turn out to be key factors lending support to the pair.
Gold price consolidates and prints weekly losses after US inflation data
Gold prices trimmed some of their Wednesday gains on Thursday after traders began to price in a less “dovish” Federal Reserve following a hotter-than-expected PPI report. Consequently, US Treasury bond yields rose, underpinning the US Dollar. XAU/USD exchanges hands at around $2,160.00.
Dusk price drops 5% as network plans to launch ERC-20 Dusk staking
Dusk price is in a load-shedding exercise after a 62% climb beginning March 6. Coming at the same time as when the crypto market is dumping, led by Bitcoin price, DUSK token holders appear to be de-risking ahead of the Friday launch.
It's getting hot in here
Stocks retreated from their record highs as investors digested a “mixed bag” of economic reports. Treasury yields climbed in response to data indicating inflation was significantly higher than anticipated, triggering unease among investors in the bullish capital market.