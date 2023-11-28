Japanese Yen remains on the front foot against USD amid hawkish BoJ expectations

- The Japanese Yen continues to draw support from hawkish BoJ expectations.
- Fed rate cut bets drag the USD to a multi-month low and weigh on USD/JPY.
- Traders look to BoJ's core CPI, the US consumer confidence data and Fedspeaks.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) extends its appreciating move against the US Dollar (USD) for the third successive day on Tuesday and remains well supported by rising bets for an imminent shift in the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy stance. The incoming inflation data from Japan suggests that the economy is making progress towards achieving sustained rises in inflation. This could allow the BoJ to consider normalising its ultra-loose monetary policy.
Apart from this, looming recession risks benefit the safe-haven JPY and drag the USD/JPY pair to the 148.00 neighbourhood during the Asian session on Tuesday. The USD, meanwhile, drops to a near three-month low in the wake of growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done raising interest rates and may start easing its policy during the first half of 2024. This further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the major.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the BoJ's core CPI for some impetus ahead of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index and speeches by a slew of FOMC members later during the North American session. The focus, however, will remain glued to the prelim, or the second estimate of the US GDP growth during the third quarter on Wednesday and the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge on Thursday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen is underpinned by the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations
Government data showed on Friday that the nationwide headline and core CPI remained above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for the 19th consecutive month in October.
Furthermore, a surge in Japan's wholesale services inflation, driven by a tight job market, fuels speculations that the BoJ will end its negative interest rate policy in 2024.
The services Producer Price Index (PPI) released on Monday accelerated to 2.3% in October from a year earlier from a revised 2.0% rise in the previous month.
Japan's big employers are set to follow this year's bumper pay hikes in 2024, giving the Japanese central bank additional room to finally roll back massive monetary stimulus.
The US Dollar drops back closer to the monthly low amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve is done raising rates and may begin easing policy as early as March 2024.
A softer risk tone benefits the JPY's safe-haven status and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair for the third successive day on Tuesday.
Investors now look forward to the release of the BoJ Core CPI report for short-term impetus.
The BoJ's preferred inflation gauge, which has been steadily rising from a 2023 low of 2.7% in February, is expected to hold steady at the 3.4% YoY rate in October.
Amid speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members, the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index might also contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities later during the North American session.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY bears retain control, sustained break below th e 148.00 mark awaited
From a technical perspective, a sustained break and acceptance below the 148.00 round figure will expose the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently near the 147.90-147.85 zone, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses towards the monthly low, around the 147.15 area.. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 146.00 mark en route to the next relevant support near the 145.50 zone.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 148.80 region ahead of the 149.00 mark and the weekly peak, around the 149.65 region touched on Monday. A sustained strength beyond could lift the USD/JPY pair beyond the 150.00 psychological mark, towards the 150.35 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term negative bias and allow bulls to reclaim the 151.00 round-figure mark.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.00%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|JPY
|0.15%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.13%
|NZD
|0.05%
|0.06%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.10%
|0.04%
|CHF
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
