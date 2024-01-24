Japanese Yen sticks to modest gains against USD, lacks bullish conviction

- The Japanese Yen benefits from the BoJ’s hawkish tilt on Tuesday, though it lacks follow-through.
- Geopolitical tensions and the uncertain global economic outlook underpin the safe-haven JPY.
- Reduced bets for an early rate cut by the Fed lend support to the USD and the USD/JPY pair.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) ticks higher during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled the overnight retracement slide from a one-week high, albeit lacks follow-through buying. The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) hawkish tilt on Tuesday, suggesting that conditions for phasing out huge stimulus and pulling short-term interest rates out of negative territory were falling into place, lending some support to the domestic currency. Apart from this, persistent worries about a further escalation of geopolitical tension in the Middle East further benefit the JPY's relative safe-haven status.
Meanwhile, the BoJ lowered its forecast for core consumer price to 2.4% for fiscal 2024 from 2.8% estimated in October and tempered expectations for an imminent pivot away from the ultra-easy monetary policy settings. This, in turn, is holding back the JPY bulls from placing aggressive bets, which, along with the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), help limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the top-tier US macro data – the Advance Q4 GDP print and the Core PCE Price Index – scheduled for release on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen bulls remain on the sidelines amid mixed fundamental cues
- The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday that the likelihood of sustainably achieving the 2% inflation target was gradually increasing, laying the groundwork for monetary policy normalisation.
- The head of Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren called for wage hikes this year that exceed the inflation rate, paving the way for the BoJ to pivot away from its ultra-easy policy.
- The global economic outlook, especially in China and Europe, remains uncertain, which, along with geopolitical tensions, is seen lending some support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen.
- Data released this Wednesday showed that Japan's exports rose 9.8% from a year earlier, with exports to China rising for the first time in 13 months and exports to the US hitting a record high.
- The au Jibun Bank flash Japan Manufacturing PMI improved slightly to 48.0 in January from December's reading of 47.9, though remained in contraction territory for the eighth straight month.
- Meanwhile, the au Jibun Bank flash Services PMI rose from 51.5 to 52.7 in January, while the Composite PMI advanced to 51.1 during the reported month from 50.0 in December.
- US military forces struck 3 facilities used by Iranian-affiliated militant groups in western Iraq in direct response to a series of escalatory attacks against US forces in the Middle East.
- The US Dollar holds steady near a six-week peak touched on Tuesday amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will be in no hurry to cut rates in the wake of a resilient US economy.
- Traders now look to the release of flash PMI prints from the Eurozone and the US, which will provide a fresh insight into the global economic health and drive demand for the JPY.
- The focus, however, will remain on the Advance US Q4 GDP print and the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY manages to hold above 100-day SMA pivotal support and 147.00 mark
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair's inability to build on the overnight bounce from sub-147.00 levels warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 148.80 region, or a multi-week top touched last Friday, before positioning for an extension of the recent move-up witnessed since the beginning of this month. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone, spot prices might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 149.30-149.35 zone and reclaim the 150.00 psychological mark for the first time since November 17.
On the flip side, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the 147.55 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 147.00 mark, or the overnight swing low. The next relevant support is pegged near the 146.60-146.55 area, below which the USD/JPY pair could weaken further towards the 146.10-146.00 horizontal support. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|EUR
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|0.07%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|CAD
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.13%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|-0.07%
|-0.08%
|-0.10%
|-0.04%
|-0.12%
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|0.11%
|0.18%
|0.02%
|0.06%
|NZD
|0.06%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.08%
|0.13%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|CHF
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.10%
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Bank of Japan FAQs
What is the Bank of Japan?
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
What has been the Bank of Japan’s policy?
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
How do Bank of Japan’s decisions influence the Japanese Yen?
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
Is the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy likely to change soon?
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. Still, the Bank judges that the sustainable and stable achievement of the 2% target has not yet come in sight, so any sudden change in the current policy looks unlikely.
