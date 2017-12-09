Japanese PM Abe: Intend to go ahead with a consumption tax hike in Oct 2019 - Nikkei

Japanese PM Abe: Intend to go ahead with a consumption tax hike in Oct 2019 - NikkeiBy Eren Sengezer
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivered his remarks on North Korea and the economy in an exclusive interview with the Nikkei and the Nikkei Asian Review on Tuesday.
Key quotes (via Nikkei):
- We think, in the end, the North Korean problems should be solved through diplomatic dialogue.
- Implementing and demonstrating what the international community decided will push North Korea to change its policies.
- As the government, we expect the BOJ to continue efforts to meet the target
- It is important to reach a stage where inflation rises above 2%, and the BOJ is convinced inflation is continuing steadily
- Intend to go ahead with a 10% consumption tax hike in October 2019
