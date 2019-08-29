Reuters quotes Japanese officials, as saying that Japan is considering lowering 10% ownership threshold at which foreigners required to report stakes in local firms.

Japan's move is aimed at strengthening monitoring of Chinese investment, the officials added.

The Yen remains on the bid amid tepid risk sentiment on escalating US-China tensions, this time over South China sea, as markets fret the above comments could lead to fresh Japan-China trade row. USD/JPY keeps losses below 106.00 amid falling US equity futures and Treasury yields.