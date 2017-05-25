Japanese inflation rises at a fastest pace since Apr 2015

Japan’s consumer prices excluding food increased 0.3% in April year-on-year, the fastest rise since April 2015.

This is the fourth consecutive month of gains as the energy prices and utility prices edged higher.

Headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% year-on-year in April against a 0.2% rise in March, while CPI ex food and energy was flat in April following March’s 0.1% dip.

Details show energy prices nationwide increased 4.5% in April, while Tokyo CPI excluding food increased 0.1%.

The sustained uptick in inflation is good news, although price pressures are nowhere closer to Japan’s 2% inflation target.