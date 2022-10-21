Ahead of Japan's core consumer inflation rate data accelerated to a fresh eight-year high of 3.0% in September, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for the sixth straight month as the yen's slump to 32-year lows continue to push up import costs, the Japanese finance minister Suzuki crossed the wires:
- Important to take seamless steps against rising prices.
- Weak yen has both merits and demerits.
- Recent sharp, one-sided yen weakening is undesirable.
- Excess FX volatility by speculative trading is unacceptable.
The broadening price pressures in Japan and the yen's tumble below the key psychological barrier of 150 to the dollar will likely keep alive market speculation of a tweak to the Bank of Japan's dovish stance over the coming months.
USD/JPY update
In the meantime, however, traders are on alert with respect to the BoJ's forex market intervention timings which has a ripple effect across currencies, such as the euro:
- EUR/USD is carving out the risk of an imminent downside breakout, US yields rocket to the moon (and back?)
