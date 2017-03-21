Japan: Trade balance to jump on export recovery - SocGen

In view of the analysts at Societe Generale, Japan is expected to report a sharp export recovery in February – after having underperformed within the region in recent months – and a jump in the trade balance.

Key Quotes

“Our forecasts are 11.3%yoy (up from 1.3%) and 4.5%yoy (down from 8.4%) for exports and imports respectively, with the resultant trade balance to jump to a ¥641bn surplus, after a deficit of ¥1088bn in January.”