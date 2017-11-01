Japan to witness only a limited reacceleration towards the inﬂation target in 2017 – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs suspect only a limited reacceleration, with inﬂation still below 1% for the year.

Key Quotes

“We have been skeptical of the prospects for the BOJ’s 2% inﬂation target to be reached anytime soon and remain so in 2017.14. Indeed, with core inﬂation (ex fresh food) just at -0.4% currently, getting to 1% would already be a meaningful achievement. Large further increases in commodity prices and/or yen depreciation could boost CPI inﬂation slightly, but would be unlikely to change this basic assessment. Our forecasts suggest core inﬂation will remain slightly below 0.5%.”