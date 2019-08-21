Japan to upgrade its estimate of North Korea’s nuclear weapons capability - Yomiuri

Reuters reports the latest story carried by the Japanese news outlet, Yomiuri, citing that Japan will upgrade its estimate of North Korea’s nuclear weapons capability in an upcoming annual defense report.

Additional Headlines:

Government planning to approve the report at a Cabinet meeting in mid-September.

The report will maintain the assessment that North Korea's military activities pose a "serious and imminent threat".

A sense pf calm prevails across Asia this Wednesday, with the Asian equities in the red and Treasury yields on the back foot ahead of the FOMC minutes release later today. The above headlines will likely add to the prevalent risk-averse market mood.