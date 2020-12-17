Japan to forecast 4% GDP for fiscal year 2021 – Nikkei

The Japanese government is planning to forecast a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4% for the fiscal year 2021 (April 2020 to March 2021), according to nikkei.com.

That would mark an upward revision from the previous projection of 3.4% made in July.

According to Reuters, Japan approved a third supplementary budget earlier this week to fund the $708 billion stimulus package to help the economy recover from the coronavirus-induced slump in the second quarter.