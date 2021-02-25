Japan to end state of emergency in several prefectures – Kyodo News

The Japanese government will end the state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Gifu prefectures at the end of the month, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing Kyodo News.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the JPY's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was up 0.18% on the day at 106.05. Meanwhile, risk flows provided a boost to the Nikkei 225 Index, which gained 1.67% and closed at 30,168 on Thursday.