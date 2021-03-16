Japan to decide Thursday whether to lift virus emergency – NHK

The government is expected to decide on Thursday whether to lift the coronavirus pandemic-induced state of emergency, as the emergency in Tokyo and surrounding regions is set to end on March 21, the Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

This comes after Tokyo reported 175 new COVID-19 cases Monday, falling below 200 for the first time in a week and a day after reporting 239 infections. On Sunday, the daily number of newly confirmed cases nationwide came to 989, standing below 1,000 for the first time in six days.

Separately, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said that the Cabinet has approved cash handouts.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is holding onto minor gains above 109.00, despite a pullback in the US dollar across the board amid a drop in the Treasury yields.