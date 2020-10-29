Japan PM Suga: Will take 'budgetary steps' to help economy

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday, he would push for "budgetary steps" to support an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, per Reuters.

Amid growing calls to roll out fresh fiscal stimulus, PM Suga’s comments hinted at a likelihood of compiling a third extra budget to fund the aid.

Suga will likely announce next week a plan for fresh stimulus to stimulate the economic recovery, Reuters reported, citing Japanese government sources.

His comments come ahead of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy decision due later on Thursday.

